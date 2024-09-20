Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Shares Up 2.3%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €25.00 ($27.78) and last traded at €24.70 ($27.44). Approximately 20,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.15 ($26.83).

Deutsche Beteiligungs Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $462.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of €24.75 and a 200 day moving average of €26.10.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

