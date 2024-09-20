Dexus Industria REIT Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:DXI)

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Dexus Industria REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.
Dexus Industria REIT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dexus Industria REIT
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Mastercard: Investing in AI and Cybersecurity to Beat Out Visa
Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Industria REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Industria REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.