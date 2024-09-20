Dexus Industria REIT Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:DXI)

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXIGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX code: DXI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which is primarily invested in high-quality industrial warehouses. At 31 December 2022, the fund's portfolio is valued at $1.6 billion and is located across the major Australian cities, providing sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

