DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.58 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

NYSE DKS opened at $215.33 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.97 and its 200 day moving average is $210.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

