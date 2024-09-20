DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.67

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 93853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. DigitalOcean's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $86,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after buying an additional 696,426 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,881,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,660,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth approximately $11,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

