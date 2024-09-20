Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 22,683 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 585,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $186,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.36.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $351.33 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $366.08. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.96.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,597.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,597.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,922 shares of company stock worth $36,541,398 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

