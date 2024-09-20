Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 253,639 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,398,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.65% of LKQ worth $182,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 54.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in LKQ by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LKQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.