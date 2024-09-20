Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 28,588 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.72% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $196,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $153.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.08. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

