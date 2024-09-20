Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 334,358 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,358 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $183,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

View Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.