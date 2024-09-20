Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 708,260 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,248,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $209,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

