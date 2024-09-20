Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 86,005 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,005 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.28% of Packaging Co. of America worth $210,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $215.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average of $188.32.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

