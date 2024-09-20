Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,115,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 172,647 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.15% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $201,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.