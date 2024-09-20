Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,963,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.53% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $199,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,919,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,366,000 after purchasing an additional 714,275 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,109,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after purchasing an additional 350,512 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,093,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 403,960 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,537,000 after purchasing an additional 468,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,744,000 after purchasing an additional 174,149 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VSH opened at $18.77 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.
Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.
