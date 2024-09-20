Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.78% of Oshkosh worth $196,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 280.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5,563.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.79.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

