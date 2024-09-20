Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,293,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.17% of Omnicom Group worth $205,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $104.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

