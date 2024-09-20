Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $178.93 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.87% of Markel Group worth $178,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,584.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,566.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,552.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

