Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $188.05 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,491,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.67% of MDU Resources Group worth $188,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

