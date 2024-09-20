Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $190.48 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,782,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $190,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GT stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.70. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

