Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $191.34 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.88% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $191,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth $587,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,266.98 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $614.22 and a 12-month high of $1,376.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,239.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,034.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.