Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $193.14 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,552,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 392,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.11% of Archrock worth $193,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 4,211.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,113,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,309 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,875,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,958,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,321,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,385,000 after buying an additional 849,750 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Archrock stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $270.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

