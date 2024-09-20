Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,550 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of AAR worth $202,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in AAR by 4.0% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AAR by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AAR by 283.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AAR by 40.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

AAR Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $69.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.71 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAR

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.