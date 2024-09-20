Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 409,322 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of PayPal worth $183,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in PayPal by 31.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 687,940 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $42,297,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in PayPal by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,397,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

