Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,352,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.47% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $186,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 84,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 149,057 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.6 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

