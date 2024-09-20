Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $179,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,388.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,290.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,273.34. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,400.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

