Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,242,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Enpro worth $180,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Enpro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Enpro by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Enpro by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Enpro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 33,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Enpro Stock Performance

Enpro stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,160.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.91. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.08 and a 52 week high of $176.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $232,292.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares in the company, valued at $90,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

