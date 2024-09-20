Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 122,797 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,494,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Genworth Financial worth $184,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 24,244,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,054,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 590,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,292,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,996,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 479,688 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.94. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

