Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 83,162 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.91% of CONSOL Energy worth $207,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,602,000 after purchasing an additional 125,087 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 611,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,669 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 45,355 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CEIX opened at $97.70 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.74.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

