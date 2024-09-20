Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFNM opened at $48.39 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.