Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,130 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

