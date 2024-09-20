Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.92

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.92 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 29591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Diodes Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.73.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $132,981.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,086.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $132,981.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,086.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,921 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Diodes by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,759 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Diodes by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after purchasing an additional 282,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diodes by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,913,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,620,000 after buying an additional 141,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 724,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,328,000 after buying an additional 137,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

See Also

