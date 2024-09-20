Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up to $49.64

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.64, but opened at $51.04. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 225,160 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter worth about $195,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

