Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 68,739 call options on the company. This is an increase of 47% compared to the typical volume of 46,794 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $223,000.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 14.7 %
Shares of TSLL opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $17.77.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
