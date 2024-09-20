Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 68,739 call options on the company. This is an increase of 47% compared to the typical volume of 46,794 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $223,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of TSLL opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.