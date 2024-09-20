Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Up 1.2%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.44 and last traded at $60.27. Approximately 15,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 22,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $397.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mango Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,070,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

About Diversified Return International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

