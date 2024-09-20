DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on DLO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Shares of DLocal stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.18 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.
