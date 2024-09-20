Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

D opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

