Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given “Hold” Rating at Loop Capital

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $419.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.93.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $411.71 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.04.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

