DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Sees Large Volume Increase

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,571,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 3,945,460 shares.The stock last traded at $131.49 and had previously closed at $129.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

DoorDash Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $706,193.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,711,701.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,769 shares of company stock valued at $34,760,113. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 113,792 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

