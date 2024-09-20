Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Down 6.4% in August

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,900 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 436,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DMLP

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.16% and a return on equity of 59.40%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 108.95%.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $96,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,071.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,965 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,347,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 121,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.