Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.40

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54.40 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.74), with a volume of 30296453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.10 ($0.85).
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.49. The stock has a market cap of £511.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11.
Insider Transactions at Dr. Martens
In other Dr. Martens news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 25,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,438.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,426 shares of company stock worth $1,880,142. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
