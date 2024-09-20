Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.20

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.20 and traded as high as C$22.94. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$22.82, with a volume of 29,376 shares trading hands.

D.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.20. The stock has a market cap of C$372.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$27,201.00. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

