Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $60,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 485,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,827,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Timothy Regan sold 400 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $10,000.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $68,280.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $290,290.00.
Dropbox Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DBX
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Dropbox by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in Dropbox by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Dropbox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 321,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.