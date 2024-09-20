Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Stories

