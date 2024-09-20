Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $500.01

Shares of Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 500.01 ($6.61) and traded as high as GBX 515.90 ($6.82). Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 506.50 ($6.69), with a volume of 1,873 shares changing hands.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.86 million, a P/E ratio of 904.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 508.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 500.01.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 4.51%. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,250.00%.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

