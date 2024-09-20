DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DD opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

