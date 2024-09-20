Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $621,950.99 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $621,950.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 263,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,750.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Travis Boersma sold 9,610 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $326,836.10.

On Monday, September 9th, Travis Boersma sold 280,518 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $9,077,562.48.

On Thursday, September 5th, Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.49.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $317.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BROS. UBS Group raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

