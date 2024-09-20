DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) SVP Sells $53,425.00 in Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,652.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after acquiring an additional 761,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

