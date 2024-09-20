Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Envoi LLC

Envoi LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises about 7.3% of Envoi LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Envoi LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,679,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2,543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 197,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 90,198 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $195.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.89 and its 200-day moving average is $163.29. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $196.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.57.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

