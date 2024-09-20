Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 3.5 %

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $141.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.39. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

