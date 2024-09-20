E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 80.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 100,603 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 51.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $694,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HRTX. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

