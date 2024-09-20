E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,610 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Novavax by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,771 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $7,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Down 0.3 %

NVAX stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

