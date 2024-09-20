E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.